Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Trust the Process’







Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 carries with it the title of “Trust the Process” — which, of course, makes us think of Joel Embiid. Are the show’s writers big-time fans of the Philadelphia 76ers? That’s at least where our mind goes after hearing something like this.

Anyhow, prepare over the course of this particular episode (airing a week from Sunday) to see the Cody Boys doing whatever they can to get themselves out of a mess. They’ve been dealing with that for most of the season so far in varying forms; they don’t have a unifying force in Smurf and through their misadventures, we think they’re realizing more how terrible a loss this is.

For a few specifics about what this episode will look like, take a look at the synopsis below (via SpoilerTV):

J and Pope take a road trip to clean up the aftermath of some family business that went sideways. Deran and Craig scout a new mark with the help of Frankie.

We’ll admit that there was a time in which we wondered whether or not Frankie was done as a major part of this show. Even still, we do wonder just how much the Codys will be smart to trust her, given that she could betray them at any given second. The idea of J and Pope road-tripping together is unintentionally hilarious — if you are these two guys, how do you entertain each other along the way? What does that look like?

