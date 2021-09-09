This Is Us season 6 filming spoilers: First look at Jack, Rebecca







Just in case you love This Is Us and needed a reason to get emotional today, we’ve got you covered.

In a new post on Twitter (see the bottom of this article), executive producer Dan Fogelman shared a behind-the-scenes image of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) from the first day of production. Judging from Jack’s beard, it’s easy to speculate as to when this is in their relationship — it’s also simple and romantic, and we know that this is something that a lot of viewers out there appreciate about this show in general.

Want to score some more This Is Us video insight? Then watch our take below on the emotional season 5 finale! We’re going to be covering season 6 at length the moment that it premieres, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; that is the #1 way to ensure you don’t miss out on upcoming discussions.

It’s nice to have confirmation straight from the start that we’ll continue to see Jack in the final season, largely because there are so many parts of his life that have already been tapped-out. Clearly, there’s something more worth exploring! In general, it’s our expectation that this will be the most ambitious season of the show to date with multiple time periods and subjects worth exploring. We need to understand, for example, Kate’s divorce and second marriage. Meanwhile, Nicky clearly gets married at some point and Randall’s political career continues to flourish.

Unfortunately, we’ll be left waiting until early next year to see the final season air, but the plan is to give us most new episodes without all that much in the way of interruption. A video preview of sorts will hopefully be available in the months ahead.

Related – Check out more news on This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also keep coming back — there are a number of other updates on the way that you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







