Fear the Walking Dead season 7 trailer: Aisha Tyler signs on!







There are a couple of awesome updates to report on today when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead season 7.

So where is the right place to begin? It only feels right to highlight the trailer! If you look below, you can get a pretty-clear sense of where things are going on the upcoming season of the zombie drama. We’re in for a violent, chaotic batch of episodes with a number of surprises scattered throughout.

At the center of everything, though, has to be the rift between Morgan and Victor Strand. These two were at one point close, but philosophical differences got in the way. We know that Strand has long had a rebellious streak to him, and always has been that sort of “my way or the highway” guy who will do whatever he can in order to succeed. He tried to play by Morgan’s rules for a while and when he found a different way, he exploited it. Now, he’s going to be a leader-of-sorts, but Morgan does have a pretty ominous warning for him: Hurt anyone he cares about and he’s coming for him.

Is it great to see Colman Domingo and Lennie James get some great material? Absolutely, and there’s some other exciting casting news to report today: Aisha Tyler is coming on board! A new report from TVLine confirms the Criminal Minds alum’s casting, but does not offer too much news beyond just that. Still, this is another cause for excitement as we build up for the show’s big return in October.

