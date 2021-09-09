Dexter: New Blood trailer reintroduces Deb, Harrison, & a new case







Today Showtime unveiled the latest Dexter: New Blood trailer leading into the show’s November 7 premiere and it’s absolutely enough to grab your interest.

So what do we have in here? To be frank, there’s a lot of big stuff from start to finish! This preview gives us our best opportunity yet to learn about Dexter Morgan’s new life as Jim Lindsay, a sporting goods-store worker in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. He has a new love in his life and seems to be immersed in the community. However, no one is aware of the dark secret that lurks underneath the surface.

So what could potentially reawaken the Dark Passenger here? It may be something as simple as a series of disappearances that are taking place around the community. It’s clearly not something that is happening by coincidence and because of that, Dexter may realize he is the right man to put a stop to it. Of course, doing that without killing could prove to be a challenge. Deb emerges here as a conscience-of-sorts for him, a role similar to what we’ve seen from his father Harry in the past.

Meanwhile, the trailer ends with an appearance from Harrison, Dexter’s son. Somehow, he’s been able to track him down and we have to imagine that he’s going to be an important cog in the story, as well. How does Dexter adapt to being a father after spending so long hiding from everything? Can he really keep his secrets buried? So long as this show has a better ending than the original Showtime series did, we’ll probably be happy no matter where things go.

What do you think about this Dexter: New Blood trailer?

Old habits die hard… or do they? #Dexter pic.twitter.com/2hW40ORzuo — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) September 9, 2021

