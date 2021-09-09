Gossip Girl revival renewed for season 2 at HBO Max; return date hopes







If you’ve been very-much enjoying the Gossip Girl revival on HBO Max so far, we’ve got some further news today that should make you happy: You’re going to be seeing so much more of it down the road!

We’ve noted in the past that the streaming service will be back with the final episodes of season 1 this November. Now, we’ve also learned that a season 2 renewal is 100% confirmed. There’s no news as to when these episodes will come out, but this comes on the heels of enormous success for the show’s initial debut.

Entering the new Gossip Girl, there were of course questions as to how it would fare. While the original CW series developed quite the cult following over time, it never had ratings that were necessarily through the roof. This show ran the risk of only getting fans of the original to watch, but it does seem as though it’s reached a whole new audience as well! It’s done a good job of modernizing the formula and presenting a cast that is far more diverse and reflective of society than we got so many years ago. This early renewal means that there’s a chance for even more episodes beyond season 2, and that HBO Max may be able to keep a younger audience tuned in. While we’d say that the streaming service has done a good job developing their original properties, we do think they still need work capturing younger demographics.

Hopefully, we’ll have some more news on the return of Gossip Girl season 1 over the next month. We don’t know what the logic would be in HBO Max waiting to give us a lot more details on the subject of what’s next!

