The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: Is a familiar face coming back?







The Blacklist season 9 is now in production, so do we have the first bit of returning guest-star news already? At present, signs seem to suggest so.

According to a new post on Instagram, it looks like we’re going to be seeing a familiar face from the past in David Zayas (Dexter) back on the NBC show. It’s been years since we last saw the actor, as he played briefly the role of Manny Soto across a couple of episodes.

Is Zayas coming back as Soto once more? That’s the thing — we don’t want to confirm anything with 100% certainty since it has been so long since he last turned up and we’ve seen actors play multiple characters before on shows like this. We do hope that he has a larger role overall, though, as it certainly feels like an actor of his caliber was under-utilized the first time around.

In general, the vast majority of season 9 remains a mystery wrapped within a number of enigmas. We know that Liz Keen is now dead but other than that, there are mysteries almost everywhere else. Take, for example, how much of a time jump there will be, or if Raymond Reddington ends up being even sicker due to his illness. We don’t even know for sure if the Task Force is still a thing after Panabaker made it clear she wanted them shut down!

Hopefully, we will have a chance to get more scoop between now and the show’s return next month.

What sort of surprises do you want to see on The Blacklist season 9?

