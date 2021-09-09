The Challenge season 37 episode 6 preview: Big Brother battles







As you get yourself set for The Challenge season 37 episode 6 next week, you’re going to see quite a few surprises. Take, for example, the fact that so many Big Brother alumni are feuding. Shouldn’t they all be working together? Isn’t that the smarter thing to do?

Well, that did happen once upon a time … but there’s a lot of water under that bridge now. Much of this started with Fessy being messy (no shocker there), and we don’t know if some of the wounds that are present now will be healed this season.

For some of the other agents on this season, they should probably be thrilled for a lot of this. After all, this means more opportunities for them to take out competition!

To get a few more details on what’s next on The Challenge season 37 episode 6, check out the official synopsis below:

“[The] slow burning tension between Fessy, Josh, and Amber erupts into all out chaos. Agents are taken for a spin during the dizzying “turning agents” mission. Two players have a shocking secret hookup.

The funny thing is that even though we’re approaching episode 6 now, it still feels like there are a lot of players in here we simply don’t know all that well! Consider that a consequence of MTV putting so many people on a single season, especially when it comes to international reality stars we don’t have that much experience with. We certainly don’t mind having a long season, though — few shows give you the drama and the intensity of The Challenge. It’s just going to be a bummer when Survivor returns to the air and we actually have to choose between the two as to which one we want to watch live.

Based on the promo that aired after tonight’s episode, there’s really one thing to expect above all else: Shouting.

