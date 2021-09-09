Grey’s Anatomy season 18 promo teases Ellis return, Station 19 crossover







There’s a new Grey’s Anatomy season 18 promo out there courtesy of ABC — so what can be considered the focal point here? The show seems to be hyping up a larger mystery here, though it’s not one that feels altogether clear where they are going.

Let’s start with what is 100% confirmed at the moment: You will have a chance to see both Abigail Spencer and Kate Burton back as Megan and Ellis, respectively. You see tiny glimpses of the two of them in here, and we have to assume that Ellis is appearing almost as an internalized part of Meredith’s conscience. It is telling here that she managed to survive a virus that killed countless people; what is she going to do with her new lease on life now?

Watch our Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale review now! There’s a lot we get into below, and we do think it does a good job setting the stage for what lies ahead. After you check that out, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for more updates that you don’t want to miss.

This promo does also tease a crossover coming between this show and Station 19, which really shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise to anyone out there. We’ve seen this happen time and time again over the past couple of years and it’s a way to build up synergy and viewers.

The question we’re left to wonder is this: Is there a mystery guest coming that the promo doesn’t give us? Could it be Martin Henderson as Riggs? We’d love that but for now, we recognize that nothing is guaranteed. He’s a really busy guy, but we also feel like Spencer has to be back for a reason. We already know that Kate Walsh is coming back as Addison so there really isn’t much of a surprise there.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Grey’s Anatomy, including more details on Abigail Spencer’s return

What are you most hoping to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

It's here!!! Brace yourself for the #GreysxStation19 premiere event, Sept 30 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/HE66qhiA4e — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) September 8, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







