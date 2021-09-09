America’s Got Talent: Instant Save and a Lea Kyle, Victory Brinker face-off







Tonight’s America’s Got Talent was the final results show before the finale! This made the stakes and the pressure higher than ever.

Going into the episode, there were a couple of acts we figured to be near-locks. Take, for example, Josh Blue and Brooke Simpson. we didn’t imagine a universe where they were eliminated tonight. We didn’t even think that they would need a save! (Granted, we were a little bit surprised with what happened last week…)

Instant Save – Let’s of course start with the people who were in some jeopardy — and there were quite a few contenders for this leading up to the show! In the end, the voting public opted to throw Lea Kyle, UniCircle Flow, and Victory Brinker in there. Surprised at all? Of the three Victory feels like a sure-fire lock to advance; it’s hard to imagine anything else happening given her success and that huge Golden Buzzer moment.

