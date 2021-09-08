Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 spoilers: Premiere details!







With the season 2 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime coming in just over two weeks, why not share some scoop?

The first thing that is worth noting about this first episode is its title: “The Man with No Identity.” How can that not be exciting? We also know that Dylan McDermott will be back for at least some part of this story as Wheatley, even if eventually Stabler and the rest of the team will take on some new challenges. Organized Crime is following the precedent set in season 1, where we get to see a series of larger arcs rather than your typical story-of-the-week plots that you get elsewhere within the franchise.

Below, we have the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 premiere synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

09/23/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : SEASON PREMIERE – After taking down Wheatley’s (Dylan McDermott) drug empire and discovering his wife’s killer, Det. Stabler (Christopher Meloni) must infiltrate a notorious crime family aiming to take over New York City’s cocaine trade. Sgt. Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) is forced to work with a rival colleague when their investigations collide. Also starring Ainsley Seiger.

Will this episode be connected in some way to Law & Order: SVU before it? That possibility is certainly there, though in general we foresee Organized Crime going down a similar path to what it did in season 1. There are going to be connected stories especially between Benson and Stabler, but the two of them professionally have their own priorities. Because of the delicate and complicated jobs that they do, there are only going to be so many opportunities to intersect.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2?

Share some of your earliest predictions on the premiere below! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







