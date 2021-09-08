In the Dark season 3 episode 11 return date: Prepare for ‘Match Point’







Curious to learn a little more about In the Dark season 3 episode 11? We’ll start things off here by noting the following: You’ll be waiting for a little longer than we expected to see more episodes on the air.

How long are we talking about? This upcoming episode, entitled “Match Point,” is currently slated to arrive on Wednesday, September 22. (It’s honestly odd that the show is not airing on September 15, given that all The CW has on in its place are repeats — it’s not like it is getting preempted for anything important.) Ultimately, there are a few more episodes to come this season, so go ahead and consider them their own contained arc. There is a lot of big stuff to come! Even if we know already that the show has been renewed for a season 4, there is potential still for the writers to find some ways to surprise us.

For a few more details, be sure to take a look at the In the Dark season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

ONE STEP CLOSER – With the walls closing in, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Trey (Dewshane Williams) make a desperate move. Also starring Keston John, Matt Murray and Theodore Bhat. Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow & Annie Hayes (#311). Original airdate 9/22/2021.

How desperate is Murphy and Trey’s move going to be? At this point, we have to think it could put their lives in danger! We’ve seen plenty of reminders already of just how desperate these two characters are and we have a good sense this desperation won’t slow down anytime soon. It may not even stop this season! Personally, though, it’d be nice to see Murphy get some element of peace before things wind down; she’s just gone through it so far.

