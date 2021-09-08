Good Trouble season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Freeform?







Following tonight’s huge, 90-minute finale, can we expect a Good Trouble season 4 renewal at Freeform? Can we be legitimately excited about that?

It goes without saying, of course, that we would like to see more of this show on the air. It’s one of the longest-running franchises in the history of this network — remember that back when Callie and Mariana made their debut on The Fosters, technically this show was airing on ABC Family. This is one of the few shows on the network with this sort of continuity across different eras. Whenever it does conclude, we want it to have a proper final season and a real opportunity to take a bow!

Unfortunately, we can’t say for sure that we’re going to be seeing another season. Freeform has yet to confirm anything on the show’s future and in all honesty, the numbers for season 3 have not been great. The live figures are down significantly both in total viewers and in the 18-49 demographic, and there’s nothing about this that makes us altogether hopeful that there will be more episodes coming up down the road. The one thing that does give us hope is that the show has a huge DVR and digital audience, and there’s a reasonably good chance that these viewers could carry the day and bring the show back.

One possibility for Good Trouble, provided that it is ending sooner rather than later, is that the show gets a shortened final-season order similar to what we saw from The Bold Type. We’d obviously like a little something more than that but when the dust settles, it’s up to the network to figure out what they want to — and admittedly, they are privy to a lot more data than what we’ve got.

