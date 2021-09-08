Riverdale season 5 episode 16 spoilers: ‘Band of Brothers’







Riverdale season 5 episode 16 carries with it the title of “Band of Brothers” and just from hearing that alone, you can get a good sense of what’s ahead. The title is a reference to an iconic military drama, and this is going to serve as a great opportunity to get into more of Archie’s military past. We know he went through a lot in the Army and we’ve seen that referenced here and there throughout the season.

With that being said, this could be the most important hour to date on this subject. For a little more news on the story to come, be sure to check out the full Riverdale season 5 episode 16 synopsis below:

GHOSTS FROM ARCHIE’S PAST – After hearing some unexpected news about his former commanding officer, Archie (KJ Apa) opens up to Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) about his time in the Army. Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a clever way to raise funds after Chad (guest star Chris Mason) calls the SEC on her. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Kevin (Casey Cott) attempt to take control of the ministry, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes on an apology tour. Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Erinn Westbrook also star. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg (#516). Original airdate 9/15/2021.

One of the things that Riverdale has done such a great job at in the second of the season is make some contained, character-specific stories that give you a better sense of who these characters are. for “Band of Brothers,” one of the biggest things we’re going to see is a true evolution of who Archie is. In order understand his future journey more, we have to recognize what happened to him during the time jump.

