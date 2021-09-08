Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight, September 8?







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about Chicago Fire or Chicago PD, its popular sister shows? All three series in the One Chicago family are getting really close to their epic premieres, and we know now more than ever that there is some great stuff coming across the board.

Unfortunately, we’re not at premiere night just yet. This is the penultimate week of the hiatus and come September 22, all three shows will be back. There’s a lot that they all each have to resolve, whether it be huge cliffhangers or significant character exits. We don’t expect any big crossovers right away, but hopefully something like that is going to happen sooner rather than later.

Want to get a few more details now? Then go ahead and check out the synopses for all three of these premieres below:

Chicago Med, “You Can’t Always Trust What You See” – “09/22/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will Halstead returns to Med to help Goodwin with a secret investigation. Archer and Charles deal with twins who insist on being identical inside and out. Stevie and Dylan treat a young patient with sickle cell anemia.”

Chicago Fire, “Mayday” – “09/22/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 deals with the aftermath of the capsized boat rescue. Gallo, Ritter and Violet discuss plans for a side gig. ”

Chicago PD, “Closure” – “09/22/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a P.D. informant is murdered, the team digs in to track down the perpetrator only to learn a shocking truth. Voight and Ruzek strategize to help Burgess.”

These episodes are, title pun intended, meant to give us a little bit more closure on the events of last season. We don’t think that any of them can be necessarily thought of as tone-setters for the remainder of their respective seasons. It could take some time to better figure out what these overall stories are going to look like.

Related – Check out some more news about Chicago Med and the return of Halstead to the hospital

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they return?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







