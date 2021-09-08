Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Claire makes her push







We’re a little over 24 hours away from the first Big Brother 23 Double Eviction of the season and with that in mind, it’s scrambling time! Or, it’s at least Claire’s opportunity to try and fight for her place in the house.

It’s easy to give her credit for what she’s trying to do in the game; unfortunately, nobody is particularly inclined to listen at present. There’s no real way for them to do so. The Cookout has a goal of getting to the top six together and if one of them breaks that deal, they will instantly become the target to everyone else.

For both Azah and Kyland, the argument she made was simple: They could each use her. Meanwhile, Xavier didn’t have a use for either one of them. Kyland in particular could benefit from getting another big target out of the game, though we think he probably sees Xavier more as someone who can be a shield for a little while longer.

Earlier today Alyssa indulged a campaign from Claire, but the reality here is that she’s not going to even entertain it, either. She thinks that she’s in part responsible for Claire being nominated when in reality, this is a move made by necessity and the direct result of Alyssa winning the Veto. (For the record, Alyssa is almost sure to be evicted unless she wins the next Head of Household; it’s hard to see any way around that.)

