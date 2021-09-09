Blue Bloods season 12 photo: First look at Will Estes’ Jamie!







We know it’s a slow road to Blue Bloods season 12 premiering on CBS and with that, we’re happy for whatever photo or teaser the network opts to release.

What does that mean today? Think in terms of a new image of Will Estes as Jamie Reagan! For whatever reason there aren’t too many Jamie photos out there yet for the new season; we don’t think there’s any sort of grand conspiracy behind it. Some stories just tend to get a little more promotion than others in advance.

What are we expecting for Jamie in the premiere? For starters, some sort of update on what his life has been like since the finale. While we’re not sure that the writers will explicitly lay out that there’s some sort of time jump, we do think there could be a signal or two that some time has passed since the finale. There was no big cliffhanger that the writers need to address; instead, they can pick up and explore all sorts of different avenues, if they so choose.

For Jamie, of course we’re curious about seeing him climb up the NYPD ladder. It’s something that needs to be a slow build but we’ve seen for a while that he is probably more like Frank than anyone else in the finale. He’s able to be a voice of reason and while he can be hard-headed, he also often does listen to the advice of those around him.

As a husband, we just want to see more romantic moments between him and Eddie! When you think about it, most of Estes’ storylines with Vanessa Ray last season revolved around conflict; we know that some drama is important for a show like this, but so is variance.

Remember that CBS will be airing the Blue Bloods premiere on Friday, October 1.

What do you most want to see from Will Estes as Jamie on Blue Bloods season 12?

