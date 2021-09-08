Lucifer season 6 spoilers: Lauren German teases sacrifices ahead







The premiere of Lucifer season 6 is on Netflix is just a matter of days away and, at least for now, we’re getting a sense that this will be emotional. How can it not be? We’re saying goodbye to a show that has been ingrained in our life for years now; it’s not an easy thing to say goodbye to and the challenges of doing that are probably going to be there until after the series finale.

For the cast and crew, this is probably there tenfold, even if they’ve all had a chance to get proper closure for a good while now.

Watch our Lucifer season 5 review! What better way to prepare yourself for what’s coming next? Take a look at this below! Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there will be a full review for season 6 coming later this week.

So what is one of the big themes for these final episodes? Think along the lines of sacrifice. Within the upcoming story we’ll get a chance to see just how far Lucifer and Chloe are willing to go for each other, and also for the surrounding world. Speaking on the subject to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what German had to say on the subject:

“Even when Lucifer is feeling insecure, Chloe is saying, ‘I believe in you. I know you can do this.’ And there’s some very beautiful selfless acts in the last season on both of their parts where it’s heartbreaking, but [they say,] ‘For you, I will do this. For your greater good, for your happiness. For you, I will sacrifice A, B, and C.’ So I would say it’s the most kind of as a team that you’ve seen them, on the same page, ready for the same thing. It’s just, how did they get there? How can they get that going?”

All of this feels like an opportunity for Lucifer as a series to go full-circle. Through a lot of the early seasons of the show Lucifer Morningstar was selfish — it was what he knew and how he chose to act. What has he learned during his time in Los Angeles?

Related – Check out some other teases on Lucifer season 6 courtesy of Tom Ellis

What sort of big sacrifices do you want to see on Lucifer season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







