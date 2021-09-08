Animal Kingdom season 5 finale air date, first info revealed!







Rest assured, you still have a little ways to go until the Animal Kingdom season 5 finale — after all, it is not scheduled to arrive until October 3! Yet, we can at least tell you a couple of things about it, and they are absolutely things that could leave us scratching our head and pondering over the future.

So what’s the first thing worth noting? Think in terms of the title: “Launch.” This comes after an episode entitled “Loose Ends.” If you are to think about these closely, then it’s probably fair to guess that we’re going to tie together some parts of this season in the penultimate episode and after that, we could literally launch into something new and exciting after the fact.

One other important thing to note about the finale is that it’s being written by showrunner Daniele Nathanson — typically, showrunners take on the most important episodes of their show, which often happen to be the first and last episodes. Nathanson kicked off the season with an episode, and now she’s tying things up the same exact way.

We’re still a little ways out from this episode to have a synopsis to share but for now, we’d reckon that a lot of the story could be about the Cody Boys actually getting their footing in a post-Smurf world. It is something that they’ve struggled with for the better part of this season, especially with Pope out of town for a stretch.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Animal Kingdom season 5 finale?

