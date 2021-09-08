Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Christmas Special officially ordered at Roku







As it turns out, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist now has another song in its heart.

According to a report from TVLine, Roku has officially picked up the canceled NBC musical-comedy as a feature-length Christmas movie, which is going to air exclusively on their free The Roku Channel. Later this fall, the remainder of the series will also be available for streaming there. The idea here is that if the movie does generate a lot of attention, it’s possible that some more episodes could be ordered down the road.

A good chunk of the show’s cast is expected to come back for the movie: Jane Levy (Zoey), Skylar Astin (Max), Alex Newell (Mo), John Clarence Stewart (Simon), Andrew Leeds (David), Alice Lee (Emily), Michael Thomas Grant (Leif), Kapil Talwalkar (Tobin), Mary Steenburgen (Maggie), Peter Gallagher (Mitch) and Bernadette Peters (Deb). While it’d be great to have more than a movie, isn’t the prospect of closure alone somewhat nice, especially after that big, Max-centric cliffhanger to the season 2 finale? The movie’s logline says that “the film picks up where Season 2 left off, continuing Zoey’s journey as she navigates work, family, love, and everything in between.”

In a statement, here is what creator Austin Winsberg had to say:

“I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again … I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere.”

