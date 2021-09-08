Better Call Saul season 6 filming: Bob Odenkirk returns to work







Here’s a bit of Better Call Saul news that is sure to make a lot of people giddy: Weeks after suffering a minor heart attack on set, Bob Odenkirk is back to work!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), the actor confirmed his return to set with a photo of him getting his makeup done for the day. He makes it clear that he is “happy to be [there] and living this specific life surrounded by such good people.” The AMC show is in the midst of its final season, and has been shooting for a big chunk of the year so far.

Get Better Call Saul videos all season long! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; we’re looking forward to discussing the final season already, even if we do have to wait a little while.

Kudos to the entire cast and crew for Better Call Saul for being so accommodating to Odenkirk already; we’re sure that they will continue to be as he recovers. Filming days are often long and we’re sure that it is arranged in a way where he doesn’t get overworked straight from the jump.

At the moment, there is no official premiere date for the thirteen-episode final season and honestly, that’s more than fine. We’re in a spot right now where the only thing that really matters is that Bob is able to film on his schedule and in the way that is safest for his overall health. We’re used to having a wait a long time for new episodes of this show, so having to do so again now isn’t all that much of a jaw-dropper. We feel like we’ll get at least some of them over the course of the next year.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Better Call Saul now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

When do you think it will be back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







