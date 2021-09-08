College Bowl season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at NBC?







Following the season 1 finale, can you expect a College Bowl season 2? Is that something to realistically hope for?

The best way to start off this article is by giving you what we know right now: At present, there is no real word on what the future will hold. NBC has yet to confirm anything and in all honesty, they don’t have to do so anytime soon. There is no reason for them to rush things along! Instead, they can just wait, see how viewers respond here in the long-term, and then figure things out from there.

We suppose that if there’s one continued big sell with this show, it is the presence of Peyton Manning as host. He’s always going to be a compelling sell since we are talking about a big-name NFL player who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, trivia is not going out of style at any point in the near future.

What’s a reason to not renew the show? You can argue that the live ratings were mediocre at best. Were the show not airing after a strong lead-in like America’s Got Talent, it’s possible that it would be meeting expectations at its current numbers; we just think that NBC may have been looking for more here and they could find another way to utilize Manning down the road with another concept. We do think, though, that they will want to be in the game-show / trivia business given all the success ABC has with it. These shows are relatively inexpensive to produce and there is sometimes less risk here than with a high-concept scripted drama.

Hopefully, we’ll hear more about a renewal by the end of the year — for now, NBC is in possession of the ball, to use a football analogy.

Do you want to see a College Bowl season 2 renewal at NBC?

Are there any changes you'd make to the format?

