NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere spoilers: First look at Callen!







As you prepare for the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere on Sunday, October 10, why not celebrate some of what the show does best? Perhaps more so than any other version of the franchise we have a tendency to get some great action sequences.

Rest assured, some of that is on the way in “Subject 17.” The photo above is one of your first looks at Chris O’Donnell as Callen and over the course of this hour, you’re going to see him work alongside Joelle, who is still doing what she can in order to capture Katya. There’s a lot going on for these two characters — Joelle has her own mission while Callen is doing what he can to learn more of the truth about his past. Oh, and there’s also an informant who is going to need an old-fashioned rescue.

One of the things we’re always going to wonder with Callen is how willing the writers are to give you all of his backstory — there’s been a mystery about him from the start and on some level, we think the show likes it that way. We also think they really like to explore the theme of whether or not Callen was created to be who he is by Hetty, or if it’s a path he would have eventually went down on his own. It’s a nature vs. nurture debate that could lead to us getting a lot more of Linda Hunt this season. (If nothing else, we do know that she has a particularly-large role to play in the premiere.)

By the end of this particular hour, we imagine that we’ll get some answers on these stories for Callen and Joelle … but probably not all of them. After all, why would the writers give the game away now when they don’t have to? There’s still a long season ahead…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







