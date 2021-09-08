The Rookie season 4 premiere spoilers: More details on ‘Life and Death’







In the event you did not know The Rookie season 4 premiere carries with it the title of “Life and Death” — and that alone says quite a bit.

What’s going to be coming up in this episode? We saw Lopez taken in the closing minutes of the season 3 finale and it goes without saying that she’d be a fixture moving forward. It’s going to be up to John Nolan and the rest of the team to not just find her, but then figure out a way to ensure her safety. The first promo for the new season signals that she’s going to be all the way down in Guatemala; this is not some situation where they can drive across the city and locate her! It’s going to take a perfect combination of tactics and execution to ensure she makes it out of this crisis okay.

For those of you who were wanting The Rookie season 4 to kick off with a bang, it feels fair to say they’re doing that!

To get a few more details on this big episode, take a look at the newly-released synopsis below:

“Life and Death” – Officer Nolan and the entire team race against the clock to locate Lopez after she is kidnapped on her wedding day, not only to save her life but her unborn child’s, on the season four premiere of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, SEPT. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We do think that there are some long-simmering stories that could be addressed within this episode, including the relationship between Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford! Yet, a certain degree of patience is going to be required here given that there will be a lot of stuff going — and, of course, saving Lopez has to be the priority.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







