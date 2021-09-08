Chicago Med season 7 premiere spoilers: How Will Halstead returns







Want to get a sense of what’s ahead on the Chicago Med season 7 premiere? The first episode is set to air on Wednesday, September 22 — and yes, there’s a lot of ground to cover. The episode (entitled “You Can’t Always Trust What You See”) is going to need to address further the exits of Natalie and April, plus introduce new doctors Stevie and Dylan and show how much the hospital has changed.

Also, we do have some confirmation now that Will Halstead was away from the hospital for at least a certain period of time in between seasons. He wasn’t just hired right away after all of the chaos of the season 6 finale.

For a few more details on the story as a whole, be sure to check out the full Chicago Med season 7 premiere synopsis below:

09/22/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will Halstead returns to Med to help Goodwin with a secret investigation. Archer and Charles deal with twins who insist on being identical inside and out. Stevie and Dylan treat a young patient with sickle cell anemia. PREMIERE

How long will it take Chicago Med to get us invested in Dylan and Stevie? That is the biggest challenge that this premiere offers. People were really deep into the stories of Natalie and April and this sort of big transition is not easy. We’re sure that the premiere is not going to give you every single facet of who Stevie and Dylan are right away — this is going to take some time. So long as we find out a few positive attributes for each and see that they are great doctors, we do think that viewers will come more around to them over time.

Oh, and of course we think that Will Halstead will stick around the hospital in the long-term without a problem. The show needs him!

