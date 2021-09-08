Supergirl season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Thomas Lennon returns







Next week on Supergirl season 6 episode 11, the CW series is going to continue doing what it’s done a great job at for most of the season. By that, we mean mostly getting a wonderful dose of nostalgia just about every week.

So for this upcoming episode (entitled “Mxy in the Middle”), we’re going to see the return of Thomas Lennon! Mr. Mxyzptlk is one of the more eccentric characters within the show’s universe — what sort of trouble are they going to get into here? Expect some music of all things, some humor, and maybe a little bit of closure. Fingers crossed on that!

In the midst of all of this Mr. Mxyzptlk – Mxy chaos, you are going to get a chance to see something a little different from Lena Luthor. Take, for example, an opportunity to learn more about her history and where her mother comes from. For Katie McGrath, this could be a chance for her to take on some extremely different and exciting material — the perfect thing to get for her before we get to the end of the road for this series.

For a few more specifics now on the road ahead, be sure to check out the full Supergirl season 6 episode 11 synopsis below:

THOMAS LENNON RETURNS AS MR. MXYZPTLK – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl’s past – Mr. Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon). Mxy returns and explains Nyxly’s dark history to the super team in the best way he knows how – in song form. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) visits her mother’s birthplace in Newfoundland, eager to dig into her past but is shocked by the small town’s icy reception towards her. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Elle Lipson & Chandler Smidt (#611). Original airdate 9/14/2021.

