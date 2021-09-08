The Oval season 2 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Prepare for ‘Doomsday’







Next week on The Oval season 2 episode 22, prepare yourself for all sorts of drama; after all, this is an epic finale like no other! The title here is “Doomsday,” and shouldn’t that alone send a massive chill down your spine. It really should. This is an episode that could shake up the entire administration once and for all.

Of course, we know that The Oval is coming back for a third season; not only that, but it’s been renewed for a good while now. When we think about that, the easiest assumption for us to draw is that there’s probably going to be some sort of big-time cliffhanger here. Don’t be shocked if characters exit, or if potentially there is some sort of near-death situation that leaves us all asking big questions.

Below, we’ve got the full The Oval season 2 finale synopsis with some other updates as to what’s coming up next:

Priscilla finally stands up to Victoria, giving her a dose of reality; Lilly stands up for herself before she becomes a victim of the first family; Barry enacts a sinister plan.

Of course, there’s going to be a lot more that The Oval has in store for us in this finale, but there are only going to be so many things that BET wants us to know in advance. We do know that with a third season, there are so many different angles that the show could take that we haven’t even seen yet! We, of course, could see heightened political drama, but we’re just as interested in the personal side of things. There are people who work in the White House, after all, who are just trying to done of the strangest “ordinary jobs” imaginable.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Oval

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Oval season 2 finale?

How do you think the story will wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: BET.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







