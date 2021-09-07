The Boys season 3 video: Homelander introduces ‘Vought+’ service







Today Amazon Prime released their latest The Boys season 3 teaser, though technically classified as an episode of “Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman.” They’ve been putting up these news/parody segments for most of the past couple of months, with the end result being both widely successful and/or hilarious.

So is the latest one just as brilliant as what we’ve seen in the past? We’d reckon so and then some.

If you look below, you can watch the latest “Seven on 7” that features a few different teases for what’s likely coming up next season. You can see how Vought’s propaganda is continuing to set up Victoria Neuman as one of their main enemies, in addition to how they are continuing to market Maeve and Starlight. Meanwhile, they are showing Homelander starting to immerse himself in society once more after being MIA for a certain period of time.

The best part of the entire video, by far, is the ad midway through for the Vought+ streaming service. Sure, it probably holds very little relevancy to anything coming up next season, but it’s the perfect spoof of Disney+ from start to finish. Even though Black Noir may be a pretty brutally-awful person, there’s still something rather funny about seeing him standing there holding cards like a character in Love, Actually.

Unfortunately, there is no official news as of yet regarding The Boys season — be sure to head over to the link here to read up more about what is known so far.

