A Million Little Things season 4 premiere: First ‘Family First’ spoilers







The A Million Little Things season 4 premiere is airing on Wednesday, September 22, and we know that the title is “Family First.” Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead?

For anyone out there who watched the season 3 finale, there is one part of this episode that goes without saying: We’re going to have a chance to see a lot of drama unfold here! Think about what Gary chose to do in regards to Peter, and that has to be one of the first things the premiere resolves. There’s also Eddie’s quest for truth and also what Regina and Rome decide to do after what happened with Someday.

We hope that there are some happy moments coming for some of these characters, especially after they went through SO much in most of the second half of season 3. Unfortunately, it could take a little bit of time for them to find all of their peace.

Below, we’ve got the full A Million Little Things season 4 premiere synopsis with insight on all the different storylines ahead:

“family first” – Gary struggles in the aftermath of his encounter with Peter. Meanwhile, Regina and Rome put on a united front following the closure of Someday and the deportation of Tyrell’s mother. Sophie deals with mixed emotions surrounding her mother while Delilah faces a difficult decision. Eddie inches closer to finding out who caused the accident, and Maggie navigates a new career opportunity on the season four premiere of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Be sure to keep your tissues on standby; odds are, you’re going to need them.

