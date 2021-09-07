Dancing with the Stars 30 cast: Is Melora Hardin of The Office on board?







Is Dancing with the Stars season 30 about to get a little Serenity by Jan? Maybe so if the latest rumors are true…

According to a report from Parade, The Office alum Melora Hardin is one of the latest names rumored to be a part of the upcoming season ahead of the cast reveal tomorrow morning. Hardin is of course best known for playing Michael Scott’s one-time boss/girlfriend on the iconic NBC sitcom, and she’s appeared on a number of other shows over the years including The Bold Type, A Million Little Things, and Monk, where she played Adrian’s late wife Trudy.

If Hardin is in fact on the Dancing with the Stars cast for season 30, she marks the second notable actor from the world of The Office to appear; Kate Flannery appeared a couple of seasons back and had a really nice showing for herself! Melora should have a decent chance at going far, as she’s done some dancing and performing on stage in the past (take, for example, in Chicago). It’s different from ballroom dance, but there’s enough background here to give her a leg up in the early going.

At this point, the majority of the Dancing with the Stars 30 cast has been floated around online. Some of the more notable speculated names include Matt James, Brian Austin Green, Olivia Jade, and Amanda Kloots; the only two people officially confirmed as of right now are internet star JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. The season premiere is currently set for Monday, September 20 on ABC.

Do you want to see Melora Hardin on Dancing with the Stars season 30?

