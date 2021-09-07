Blue Bloods season 12 premiere photo: Danny, Baez hit the streets







With the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere date of October 1 slowly approaching, we’re glad to share more insight! Today, to be specific, we’re taking a look at the story of “Hate Is Hate” from the perspective of Danny Reagan and Maria Baez.

The image above is one of the first we’ve seen for Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez in the new season, and they are (to the surprise of no one) out in the field doing their best to solve a crime. Judging from the facial reactions in here, our guess is that they’re questioning a guy who is getting a little bit defensive. Is he really innocent? If something a little bit sinister in the works here? If he had nothing to hide, he probably should decide to cooperate…

The murder that the two characters are looking into here is that of a young boy, and at a certain point in the investigation Danny is going to seek help from an unusual source: Maggie the psychic, played by returning guest star Callie Thorne. It’s been a little while since we’ve seen her, but of course we suspect this will lead to people questioning if she is going to be a Danny love interest or not. It’s too early to speak on that; we know there are plenty of people out there who want to see Danny and Baez together, but it doesn’t seem like showrunner Kevin Wade wants to go in that direction.

For now, we’ll just settle for seeing Danny and Baez work together to solve some difficult cases; we’re sure that there are plenty of them coming! Our hope is that they’ll stand out amidst the sea of murders we’ve seen on Blue Bloods over the years.

What are you hoping to see from Danny and Baez on the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere?

