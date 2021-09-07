Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Abigail Spencer returning as Megan Hunt







Kate Burton and Kate Walsh are not the only big names returning to Grey’s Anatomy season 18. Today, it was officially confirmed that Abigail Spencer is doing the same exact thing!

The glorious news today was first reported over at Deadline, and this means we’ll get a nice update on what Megan Hunt has been up to since the last time she appeared on the show. We absolutely welcome that, just as we’re excited to see everything that she brings to the table in terms of her background and relationships with other key characters.

The aforementioned report notes that you will first see Spencer back in the season 18 report. She was actually not the first actor to play the role of Owen’s sister, as Bridget Regan had it before scheduling issues forced her to step away. We know that Megan has a romantic history with Nathan Riggs, but for the time being there isn’t any word on whether Martin Henderson will be returning to the show or not. (We know that there’s plenty of reason for Megan to be around without him.)

As for whether or not all of these guest spots are a signal that Grey’s Anatomy could be ending at some point very soon, remember that you could’ve said the same thing about Patrick Dempsey and others coming back last year. We’ll think the show is officially ending whenever it is actually confirmed by the powers that be.

