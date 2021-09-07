Succession season 3: Show star on pandemic story decisions







Earlier this year, we reported that Succession season 3 is not going to be incorporating the global health crisis as a major story point. Given that we’ve gone through so many scripted iterations of it already, we looked at this as rather welcome news. Sometimes, it’s nice to get away from the real world a little bit, and the strange world of the Roy family is about as far from reality as possible for the majority of the HBO show’s viewership.

So why was this decision made? Speaking in a new interview with Vulture, here is some of what Sarah Snook (who plays Shiv) had to say on the subject:

“These are really wealthy people … And unfortunately, none of the world’s really wealthy people were going to be affected by the pandemic.”

The point here is that the enormously wealthy very rarely choose to follow anyone else’s rules. They don’t have to associate with the rest of society and ultimately, they can choose to do virtually whatever they want. We think that there’s enough insanity going on in this family that you don’t need to add anything else to the mix. Think in terms of Kendall throwing his father under the bus big-time! That’s the foundation for what lies ahead and we wonder how many other people in the family are going to be forced to pick a side.

For the time being, we still don’t know what the precise premiere date is going to be for season 3 — HBO has confirmed that it will be October but, for the time being, that’s it. We’re sure that something more will come out over the course of the next couple of weeks; it’d be rather weird if that doesn’t happen given the need to promote this show!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to Succession season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







