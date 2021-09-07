The Walking Dead season 11: Is a Negan spin-off possible?







Following The Walking Dead season 11, we know already that there is a spin-off coming featuring Carol and Daryl front and center.

So is it possible that we could have another one focusing on Negan? Is that something we could conceivably see happen? It does seem like there are at least conversations, but nothing is 100% confirmed at present. All we have instead is the following quote that Jeffrey Dean Morgan gave to TVLine:

“There’ve been things discussed with me and network people … We’ll see. I mean, Negan could still find his way six feet under [before Season 11 concludes], so that could be a problem unless it’s a prequel.

“But there are still stories to be told with Negan. I kind of know how the season has worked itself so far, and we’re cracking open windows here and there that would lend themselves to more Negan story.”

A Negan spin-off would certainly bring a certain measure of ratings success to AMC, though we’d also be kidding ourselves if we were to say that every viewer of the flagship would jump right over to it. Negan is an extremely polarizing character and for a lot of people out there, it’s hard to imagine him ever being redeemed. This is a guy who set up a horrendous society at Sanctuary, in addition to killing off Glenn, Abraham, and plenty of other people.

Yet, there’s no denying that Morgan is magnetic as the character, and also that he is one of the biggest sells of the main cast at the moment. We think AMC will take their time figuring this out, mostly because there is no real reason for them to hurry. Remember that there is also still out there Fear the Walking Dead and then one more season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Do you want to see a Negan spin-off after The Walking Dead?

