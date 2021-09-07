Billions season 5 episode 9 promo: Is Mike Prince really done?







This weekend Billions season 5 episode 9 is set to arrive on Showtime, and it will bring a lot of drama to the table from start to finish.

So what’s the principal question worth asking at the moment? We’d tie it back mostly to what is going on with Mike Prince, and whether or not he’s at the end of the road. He’s been hit with a pretty colossal blow, and there’s really no way around that when you think about the situation at present.

Yet, here’s the thing with Prince: As he flails around, eventually the character may be able to find his footing once more. This is a guy who has found extraordinary success in his life and he hasn’t always found it by being nice. He can be an agent of chaos and we’re sure that some of that is coming. He’s going to find a way to hit back at Bobby Axelrod in whatever way that he possibly can.

The thing about Billions is that so much of the show is like an elaborate chess-match, one where pieces are being moved around the board at any and every opportunity. We think that Prince will fail, Axe will fail, and they’ll both probably fail by the end of all of this. The person who could ultimately benefit the most here is probably Chuck Rhoades. The more that the two spend a lot of energy trying to take one another out, the more capable he is of coming in and snatching some sort of victory for himself.

So is there a weakness to Prince, Axe, and Rhoades put together? We’d say that it is hubris — they often don’t see the forest through the trees.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Billions, including details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also keep coming back. There are, after all, more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







