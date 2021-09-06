Doctor Who season 13: Jodie Whittaker reflects on experience







For those who do not know, we are inching ever closer to the end of an era for Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who. The upcoming season 13 will be her final full one as The Doctor; after that, she will return for a trio of specials that will formally send off her version of the character.

Eventually, we will learn about the new performer who comes on board as her replacement, just as we’ll also hear about the new showrunner. It’s just not something that we should plan on hearing more about in the near future. We have a good bit of time to celebrate Jodie’s work and we appreciate that. After all, it doesn’t sound as though she is leaving because she hated the job; like so many other Doctors before her, she just wants to try other things, as well.

Speaking in a new interview with the Sunday Times, here is what the actress said about why she enjoyed this job so much:

“Playing the Doctor taps into the joy of childhood energy … Everyone has played the role differently. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, being surrounded by the best creatives, who’ve become my mates. I have never, ever got bored.”

This is a part of the fun of watching Doctor Who as a viewer — it can always make you feel like a kid again. The show is so richly imaginative and finds a way to appeal to all audiences without talking down to any of them. There’s a sense of love and adventure through some of the best scripts, and it feels like with every season we learn something new about The Doctor. This past time, we perhaps learned more than most due to the Timeless Child mythology.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who right now

What are you hoping to see the most from Jodie over the course of Doctor Who season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







