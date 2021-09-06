American Dad season 19: Is it renewed, canceled at TBS?







Following the season 18 finale tonight, can you hope for an American Dad season 19 renewal at TBS? Or, is the show’s future set in stone? Within this piece, we’ll of course get a little more into that.

Let’s start things off here with the good news: There is another season coming! That’s been known for a little while now, with the show getting orders for season 18 and 19 at the same time. The Seth MacFarlane-produced comedy has gone on quite a journey over the years, with it starting over on Fox before eventually moving to TBS. It enjoys a nice audience there, whether it be in some of the new episodes or in repeats. For the time being, we don’t get the sense that there is any rush to end it, much as what can be said for MacFarlane’s other big-ticket animated show in Family Guy.

As for when season 19 could premiere, we imagine that we’ll get it at some point in 2022. The past three years have seen American Dad return in April, and then air for a good chunk of the year on TBS. Because this is an animated series, it has not been impacted by the global health crisis in the same way that a lot of other shows out there have. It’s been able to move forward and keep producing the perfect sort of distraction for a lot of viewers looking to get away from the world.

For now, sit back and relish in getting another season! We know it will take a little while for it to air but while we wait around for it, we’re sure that a few more morsels of content will appear here and there.

What do you most want to see on American Dad season 19?

Beyond just that, when do you want to see the show back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: TBS.)

