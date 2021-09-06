SWAT season 5 premiere photo: New look at Shemar Moore!







The SWAT season 5 premiere is poised to arrive on CBS come Friday, October 1, and signs point to it looking very different than any other one we’ve seen so far. Shemar Moore’s main character is far away from home, and he’s going to face some challenges that he did not expect.

To get a small window into some of them, all you have to do is check out the new photo above! This one showcases Hondo in Mexico, seemingly working alongside a woman named Delfina played by Val Dorantes. The story of the premiere is a fascinating one — Hondo chose to go down to Mexico for a breather following the events of the season 4 finale. He wanted a chance to regroup and figure out his future. However, in doing this he will come across a family looking for their own sort of justice.

If there is one thing we’ve learned about Hondo through the past four seasons of this show, it is that he’s not the sort of guy who will sit idly by and not help others in need. That means that during this episode, we more than expect him to put himself on the line. In the process of potentially helping Delfina and others, it is also certainly possible that he better finds a way to help himself. It’s certainly something that would not surprise us in the slightest. There could be some lessons he learns here that carry him back to Los Angeles and into the next phase of his life.

No matter how all of this turns out, can we at least praise SWAT for taking this sort of creative risk almost right away this coming season? There are a lot of shows that wouldn’t even try.

