Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Free Your Mind’







The first thing that we’ll see about Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 8 is simply this: Can someone save Max already? We love that Nathan Dean is getting so much good material to work with when it comes to his dual roles. However, we don’t love that all of this is leading to his more iconic role facing so much trouble.

At least entering this episode, we know that Michael and Alex are on the case! There’s no guarantee that their efforts will prove fruitful, but at least for now we’re glad to see that said effort is being made. For a few more details, check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

AND THE REST WILL FOLLOW – Liz (Jeanine Mason) needs Rosa’s (Amber Midthunder) help. Maria (Heather Hemmens) learns what Jones (Nathan Dean) wants from her. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) team up to help save Max. Also starring Lily Cowles and Michael Trevino. The episode was directed by Ben Hernandez Bray and written by Ashley Charbonnet & Joel Thompson (308). Original Airdate 9/13/2021.

We gotta say that we love whoever crafted this synopsis. It’s hard not to when this episode is entitled “Free Your Mind” and the first thing they do is follow that up with a song reference. We know that we’re getting pretty deep in this season now and with that, a few intentions are going to start to become clear. Get ready for quite possibly one of the biggest hours for Max/Jones so far, and we can only hope that some of Liz’s plans turn around in a positive way after what she’s gone through as of late.

