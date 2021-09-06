Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 9 Veto Ceremony results







Curious to learn the week 9 Veto Ceremony results within the Big Brother 23 house? Entering them, there wasn’t a need for much drama.

From the moment that Alyssa won the Power of Veto competition over the weekend, it was clear that she was going to take herself off and that Claire was going to be Tiffany’s replacement nominee. It may not have been something she wanted to do but in her mind, she had no other choice. She’s been with the Cookout all season and while she loves Claire, she could not go against it. If the rest of her alliance doesn’t trust her after this, we’re not sure they will ever trust her at all.

The moment the Veto Ceremony was confirmed and Alyssa used the Veto on herself, Tiffany did confirm that she tried to push her at the last minute to use it on Xavier instead. However, there just wasn't enough time for her to think about it. Tiffany wonders if she should have said something earlier to her, but she recognized that Alyssa would have gone to Xavier and he would've talked her out of it.

The moment the Veto Ceremony was confirmed and Alyssa used the Veto on herself, Tiffany did confirm that she tried to push her at the last minute to use it on Xavier instead. However, there just wasn’t enough time for her to think about it. Tiffany wonders if she should have said something earlier to her, but she recognized that Alyssa would have gone to Xavier and he would’ve talked her out of it. (Alyssa must have talked to Xavier about this before feeds came back, as Xavier talked to Tiffany about it; he wasn’t mad, and still respectively that Tiffany kept her word and nominated Claire.)

Remember that Thursday’s Big Brother is a Double Eviction; prepare for some chaos ahead!

