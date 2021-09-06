New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: The Max, Helen story to come







It should come as no surprise to anyone at this point that New Amsterdam season 4 is going to be huge for Max and Helen. Haven’t you seen some of the teases that are out there already? Season 3 ended with the two of them getting together, and it feels like the new season isn’t shying away from a relationship.

Of course, there are so many different dimensions with just about every relationship out there, and in this case there are a lot of things that these characters need to talk about. In speaking on this subject a little bit further to TVLine (who also posted the photo below), here is some of what showrunner David Schulner had to say on the subject:

“They skipped over so much when they got to that door. They didn’t say anything on that long walk to [her] door together. There are so many things that they have left unsaid. And I can guarantee you the first thing they do when they close that door, they don’t have a conversation. So there’s a lot to unpack.

“The audience knows more about them than they know about each other, in terms of what Sharpe was doing in London … Max doesn’t really know any of that, about Mina, about her mom, about the clinic that she saw that she used to work at. There’s so much that they need to talk about before they can move on with each other.”

We are sure that the two of them will have all of these conversations and then some as the story progresses — they may know a lot about each other but in the end, it feels like they each still have more to learn. We’re sure that there will be obstacles and bumps in the road, but that can be said for any relationship! That’s not sure-fire evidence that there will be legitimate trouble down the road.

Where do you want to see things go for Max and Helen moving into New Amsterdam season 4?

