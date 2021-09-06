Rick and Morty season 6 premiere date hopes: Is it renewed?







Following the finale airing on Adult Swim today, can you expect a Rick and Morty season 6 renewal? If it happens, when will it premiere?

The first that we have to report on here today is pretty simple — there will, in fact, be a season 6 of the series on Adult Swim in the future. That was confirmed a few years back, when there were a whopping 70 episodes of the animated comedy ordered. In other words, this show is not ending anytime soon, especially if there continues to be ten-episode seasons. This is certainly exciting news, given that it allows the creative team plenty of time to cook up future ideas without forcing them to stress along the way. (For Dan Harmon in particular, this level of security is probably comforting after Community was nearly canceled for years on end.)

For Adult Swim, the massive renewal was of course further evidence of how they view the show; not only is it their most-popular program, but it’s also a pop-culture institution.

Now, let’s get to the elusive idea of a Rick & Morty season 6 premiere date. We’d love to sit here and say with absolutely confidence that more episodes will air in 2022, but that can be hard to figure out with this show. It has been notorious for years for having long breaks in between seasons, and that’s for reasons completely unrelated to the global pandemic. This is a little like Curb Your Enthusiasm in that when more episodes are ready, they come out. There’s no pressure from Adult Swim to rush them along and that’s why we wouldn’t be shocked at all if we were all waiting until 2023.

At this particular moment, our hope is just that we get some news on the status of another season next year. If that happens, we’ll be more than pleased — but we don’t know how the show is going to top the stunt they pulled with Christopher Lloyd.

