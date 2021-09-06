Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Did Tiffany tell Claire the truth?







One of the most emotional moments of all of Big Brother 23 took place in the house on Sunday, and this one was 24 hours in the making.

From the moment that we saw Alyssa win the Power of Veto, we knew that Tiffany had a hard decision on her hands. In the end, though, she opted to not wait until tomorrow to tell Claire what was going to happen — and largely seal her fate in the game.

So did Tiffany spell out everything when it comes to the Cookout? Not exactly and with that, she did what most of the alliance will be happy with. What she did choose to do is hand down some information, but not so much that it would hurt the alliance. She framed her decision to not nominate two Black houseguests at once as a personal choice, and something that she did not want to do that was bigger than the game. She didn’t indicate that there was a huge alliance (she denied it, in fact), and she told Claire that in another season, she would have rode with her all the way to the end.

Because of the specifics of this situation, Claire did not offer too much in the way of pushback; she did tell Tiffany that there’s a good chance she could go next to jury after her, and Tiffany responded that she was okay with that. She had to find a way to play this game that she was comfortable with on a personal level.

We do feel for Claire, since this is a heartbreaking spot to be evicted presumably on your ally’s HoH. We also think that on some level, Claire knows about the Cookout and has for a while. She was just in a tough place last week because if she didn’t take out Sarah Beth, she would have burned Tiffany.

