Is Christina Ochoa leaving Animal Kingdom; is Renn gone for good?







Is Christina Ochoa leaving Animal Kingdom following the events of season 5 episode 9? Is this the end of the road for Renn? There are certainly a few things to get into following the events of the episode tonight.

Of course, the first thing we have to say about Renn is that it was easy to see this coming from a long ways away. After all, Craig hasn’t been kind to her lately … really at all. He’s been controlling and desperate to get her out of the life of crime she’s currently living, while at the same time firmly living his own. It makes sense that at a certain point, she’d be at a breaking point.

Watch our Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 9 review! Below, we get into all of the top moments from tonight's super-eventful "Let It Ride."

So here is what we know for now: Renn is gone. However, it’s hard to imagine this being some forever farewell. Given that she’s got her and Craig’s baby with her, he’ll probably come looking for her at some point. Also, Ochoa has long been a recurring presence on this show; she’s just been around a little more often as of late because of the Craig storyline.

What we’re rather curious about at present is simply whether or not she could be more involved in heists down the road. She turned out to be very-much useful in the skate-park job and ultimately, it seemed like she had a real affection for doing it. With that in mind, we gotta think she will immerse herself in this world again before we reached the grand conclusion of this series.

