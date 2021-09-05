Dexter: New Blood: Check out a creepy new ‘season 9’ teaser







The premiere of Dexter: New Blood is just over two months away, but that isn’t stopping Showtime from releasing new teasers.

Take, for example, a new one that you can see below … one that is honestly creepy. It’s not often that you see a sneaker submerged underneath the ice. You can see this at the bottom of this article alongside the caption of “To catch a killer, walk in his shoes.”

Want to make sure that you don’t miss any Dexter video coverage after the show returns? Then we suggest you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are discussions there every week and we don’t want you to miss them.

So what does all of this mean? It could suggest that Dexter Morgan is after another serial killer in the community of Iron Lake. With that being said, we could also imagine a situation where someone is chasing after him. We know that this is a season of high stakes; in a lot of ways, we’d be shocked if there weren’t any surprises beyond what has already been announced.

We should also state this: We’d be very-much surprised if this is the final teaser that we get between now and November 7. We have to imagine that there are a number of other ones ahead, and that some of those could prove to be a little more substantial. Or, at the very least nostalgic. We know that both Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow will be returning on the show coming up; is someone else going to take part in the new version of the show, as well? It’s at least worth wondering…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right away!

What do you most want to see on Dexter: New Blood, and what do you think the meaning of this teaser is?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments right now! After you do check that, remember to also come back for additional updates in due time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dexter on SHOWTIME (@sho_dexter)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







