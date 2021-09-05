NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 photo: The world without Nell and Eric







There are a number of things that we’ve wondered about as we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 to arrive next month, but one of the biggest ones has revolved around Nell and Eric. Or, to be specific, what the world could look like without the two characters as a part of it. Renee Felice Smith and Barrett Foa are no longer series regulars; with that in mind, there are probably new directions and dynamics that the writers will explored.

Want a brief example of what one of them will look like? Then just look at the photo above! This image is one of many that was released for the October 10 premiere and it features Kilbride, Fatima, and Rountree all working in tech operations. We’re not sure any one character will be designated to the job full-time, as we know already that all three of these characters excel in other things. We foresee it being a little more of a fluid team effort this time around and that’s fine.

There is no doubt that we’re going to miss having Nell and Eric on the show, but the best path forward for NCIS: Los Angeles in the end here is trying to find a way to make the show feel fresh after so many years. If they can do that by switching characters around into different roles, they could find some success in the end. We’re hoping for a season with a lot of action, and also opportunities for everyone to do some different stuff.

Fingers crossed that we will get more video footage for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 at some point in the coming weeks. It’s that next thing to get our excitement to another level.

