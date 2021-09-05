Blue Bloods season 12 premiere spoilers: First look at Eddie’s story







Recently CBS unveiled some of the first insight when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, but there was one mystery that remained. What’s happening with Jamie and Eddie? Despite them being main characters in the story, there wasn’t any insight in there about what Will Estes or Vanessa Ray are going to be up to.

Luckily, we do have a little more insight on that very subject now, or at least when it comes to Eddie. Above, you can see a first look at Eddie’s story as clearly, she is spending a little bit of time with Witten (Lauren Patten) away from the job. Eddie looks like she’s dressed more for work, whereas Witten seems to be dressed for a day off. What’s going on here? Eddie could be coming back for an emergency; or, the two could just be hanging out. We’ve gotten the impression over time that these two are friends in addition to being partners, and we do think the writers may be looking to follow up on that whenever possible.

Don’t get us wrong: We love stories that feature Jamie and Eddie together. As a matter of fact, we are hoping for a good many more of them over the course of this coming season. We want more of them on the same page and less of them in conflict!

Regardless of however the two are featured, though, we’re equally grateful that Eddie continues to have her own moments in the sun. She’s important to the show beyond just being Jamie’s former partner and now wife; it’s nice to get further recognition of that with her getting her own stories here and there.

The Blue Bloods season 12 premiere is slated to air on Friday, October 1.

