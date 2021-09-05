Bachelor in Paradise season 7 spoilers: When does Tituss Burgess arrive?







We know that Lance Bass’ time as guest host on Bachelor in Paradise is coming to a close; so when could guest host Tituss Burgess arrive? Think in terms of sooner rather than later.

ABC confirmed recently that the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum is going to begin his new stint as host starting on Tuesday, September 7. The show could look very different by then; after all, we have another two-hour episode coming up soon! Be prepared for new pairings, heartbreak, and potentially new arrivals still. There are always people who show up to Paradise far too late.

When Burgess does arrive on the show, we have it under good authority that he won’t be alone. For a few more details on that, take a look at the full Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 7 synopsis:

“707” – New celebrity guest host Tituss Burgess storms the beach, ready to shake things up in VIP fashion by throwing an exclusive welcome party that stirs up more drama than Wells does drinks. A select few beachgoers make their way to the bash ready for fun, but little do they know that some unexpected guests are also on their way, including actress, singer and star of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer,” Olivia Holt, who hits all the right notes in a special musical performance of her song “Next.” Hangovers will be the least of these party people’s concerns in the morning on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Given that Cruel Summer is Freeform’s most-popular show right now, we have a feeling that we’re seeing a lot of cross-promotion here — nonetheless, it could prove to be good synergy.

What do you want to see from Tituss Burgess on Bachelor in Paradise 7?

