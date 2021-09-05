Dancing with the Stars season 30: Is wrestler The Miz joining the cast?







With the Dancing with the Stars season 30 cast reveal just a matter of days away, why not get into another name who could be on board?

While Michael Gregory Mizanin, otherwise known as “The Miz,” wouldn’t be the first pro wrestler to be on the show, he’d be an interesting draw for the dance competition. He’s someone used to performing on stage and playing a character, but aren’t things going to be a little bit different when you’re throwing in dance moves? The Miz’s reported casting comes courtesy of PW Insider, who is tapped in to all things within the wrestling world.

So why would The Miz be the perfect wrestler on this competition? For starters, he’s got extensive history in reality television before, so he knows a little bit about how to get a crossover audience. We also have a feeling that there are some wrestling fans who will watch DWTS after the fact. Ultimately, remember that one of the big goals with this show is finding a way to get viewers who aren’t already watching. That’s why you see so many younger contestants; that demographic is important to Dancing with the Stars in order to generate ad revenue.

The full premiere of Dancing with the Stars season 30 is going to arrive on ABC later this month; at this point, we’re ready to have the cast be official.

