American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 5 spoilers: Alma’s carnage







Is American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 5 is going to be the final one of the “Red Tide” part of the season? It’s fair to speculate on that at the moment. Just think about it like this: There are apparently ten episodes this season and if this story and “Death Valley” are their own separate entities,

So how could this particular story reach its zenith? We know that three episodes in, things are in a really tenuous spot. Alma just killed a cop! There are so many bodies and now, no one to investigate them and we’ve got a hard time thinking that Alma’s going to give up the pills easily. Harry has his work cut out for him trying to get her to stop, while Ursula is doing everything possible to build an empire of her own.

FX isn't giving us too many clues as to what's coming next on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 5, save for the synopsis below:

Harry struggles to keep Alma under control. Doris is pushed past her limits. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto; directed by John J. Gray.

Here’s the thing with Doris: It’s a miracle that she has been as patient as she has so far. She’s facing a near-impossible situation with both her husband and now her daughter completely off the deep end. Maybe she ends up being the hero of this tale? We at least want to think that someone will be…

Where do you think things are going to go entering American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 5?

