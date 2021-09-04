NCIS: Hawaii spoilers: What happens in the pilot episode?







The NCIS: Hawaii pilot is poised to premiere on CBS once we get around to September 20; want to get a little more news on how the writers set the show up?

These episodes are, of course, some of the hardest to create in the entire TV industry. You have to figure out how to introduce the characters, make us care about them, and set up high stakes all at the same time. Because this show is a part of a franchise it has it a little easier than most, but we still need to see this world through Jane Tennant’s eyes! She’s not only the Special Agent in Charge, but she’s also a mom with multiple responsibilities.

For a few specifics about the pilot story now, check out the attached synopsis below:

“Pilot” – Vanessa Lachey stars as Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor Jane Tennant, who, with her unwavering team of specialists, balances duty, family and country, while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself. In the premiere episode, an experimental Naval aircraft crashes on Oahu, and Tennant and her team must find who is behind it before classified state secrets are exposed, on the series premiere of NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Sept. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Series also stars Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan.

Pilots are often best thought of as appetizers to set up the main course that is the rest of the season. You get a good sense through them of what’s coming down the road, and of course you should be left wanting more if they do a good job. We have a lot of faith in Hawaii — every show within this franchise is a hit and how can you go wrong with this setting?

